The 2024 Porsche Cayenne Debuts A Dramatic Dashboard Upgrade

With a new generation comes a new dashboard, at least in the case of the 2024 Porsche Cayenne. And it's not just a refresh with some fancy stylistic touches either. Porsche went with a blank slate approach and designed the Cayenne's cockpit using cues from possibly the most beloved sportscar of all time, the Porsche 911 and the new electric Taycan.

Porsche is calling the new design part of the new Porsche Driver Experience that puts all the appropriate controls right in front of the driver on the steering wheel. Unlike many contemporary interiors that center around a giant touchscreen that encircles the driver with readouts, maps, and music, the Cayenne's interior revolves around the steering wheel, which, according to Porsche, is identical to the wheel found on the 911. That's not to say the Cayenne lacks screens. Quite the opposite. The instrument cluster itself is a 12.6-inch curved display