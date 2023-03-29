The 2024 Porsche Cayenne Debuts A Dramatic Dashboard Upgrade
With a new generation comes a new dashboard, at least in the case of the 2024 Porsche Cayenne. And it's not just a refresh with some fancy stylistic touches either. Porsche went with a blank slate approach and designed the Cayenne's cockpit using cues from possibly the most beloved sportscar of all time, the Porsche 911 and the new electric Taycan.
Porsche is calling the new design part of the new Porsche Driver Experience that puts all the appropriate controls right in front of the driver on the steering wheel. Unlike many contemporary interiors that center around a giant touchscreen that encircles the driver with readouts, maps, and music, the Cayenne's interior revolves around the steering wheel, which, according to Porsche, is identical to the wheel found on the 911. That's not to say the Cayenne lacks screens. Quite the opposite. The instrument cluster itself is a 12.6-inch curved display
Porsche's driver focused interior
For infotainment, the main screen is a 12.3-inch display that shows your navigation and music, similar to the screen used by the Taycan. Below that, Porsche put the climate controls. In a move that will make plenty of old-school gearheads happy, Porsche used physical buttons to control the A/C and heat.
Front-seat riders can enjoy an optional 10.9-inch feature on the passenger side of the cabin. That screen can stream media or allow the passenger to act as the vessel's navigator. According to Porsche, a filter on the screen prevents the driver from getting distracted. Onboard Siri functionality can also bear the load if necessary. The interior also features a litany of USB-C chargers that can keep devices topped up and a wireless and cooled charging pad that can deliver up to 15 watts.
According to Porsche, the 2024 Cayenne will be fully revealed on April 18th.