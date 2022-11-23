2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T First Drive: A Tribute To Base Brilliance

From the base Carrera coupe to the holy-crap-that's-quick Turbo S, there's nary a dud in the Porsche 911 range. But some 911s tickle the ol' fancy more than others, and the one that earns my maximum number of heart-eyes emojis is the new Carrera T.

What I like best about the Carrera T is that it doesn't require big changes in order to be special. Don't get me wrong, I love how cars like the 911 GT3 RS or the new 911 Dakar show just how batshit crazy Porsche's engineers can be. But the T is all about highlighting the inherent excellence that underpins every 911 -– a way for the base Carrera to really strut its stuff.

Steven Ewing/SlashGear

That's why the Carrera T doesn't pile on the power or alter the 911's core chassis. Instead, the T combines the 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-6 from the entry-level Carrera with performance add-ons usually reserved for more expensive models, and the result is a 911 that punches well above its weight. Porsche previously offered this same sort of treatment on the 991-generation Carrera, and you can currently buy T variants of the 718 Boxster convertible, 718 Cayman coupe and even the Macan SUV.