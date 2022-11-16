How Porsche Turned Its Iconic Car Into The 911 Dakar Safari Off-Roader

The 911 is already praised as the everyday sports car, but the Porsche 911 Dakar makes that true regardless of whether you live in a snow band state, out in the wilderness, or off-grid completely. Lifted, more capable, and still instantly recognizable, it's the German automaker's take on the popular "off-road coupe" category, combining judicious borrowing from elsewhere in the Porsche line-up with key customizations to make this the most burly production 911 ever.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Porsche has had plenty of inspiration over the years for a project like this. While the most obvious nod is to the 1984 Paris-Dakar Rally car, so-called 911 "Safari" builds have been increasingly common among enthusiast owners, running the gamut from DIY efforts to make the coupe rally-ready, through to professional conversions. For Porsche, the 911 Dakar is the next step on from that.

The automaker says it first started thinking about the idea back in 2012, with the 991; it even built a 996-based concept, the 911 Vision Safari. That didn't pan out out for production, though, and so it returned to the concept more recently with the 992 series cars. The result is a limited edition of just 2,500 vehicles, offered only in the 2023 model year. Each will be priced from $222,000 (plus destination), with sales kicking off from today and certain to sell out in short order.