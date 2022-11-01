How The Porsche 959 Rally Car Made Such An Impact On Racing

Porsche's racing story is right up there with the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren. But, while the vast majority of the German company's success has been on the racetrack, Porsche also has a glittering (albeit short) career in rallying too.

The Porsche 911 proved itself as a successful rally car through the 1960s, highlighted by a double victory for a pair of 911 T race cars at the 1968 Monte Carlo Rally, and continued success over the following two years.

Two decades later, with both turbocharging and four-wheel-drive systems gaining in sophistication, Porsche set its sights on the World Rally Championship in the infamous Group B era. A period known equally for triumph and tragedy, Group B saw flame-spitting, all-wheel-drive racers like the Audi Quattro, Ford RS200, and Peugeot 215 T16 rocket through woodlands and over sand dunes at a pace never seen before.

Porsche signaled its intention to enter Group B with a 1983 concept car, called the Gruppe B, that later became known as the 959. This car featured all-wheel-drive, active suspension, and sophisticated electronics not featured on previous supercars. It was powered by a flat-six, 2.85-liter engine originally intended for Porsche's shelved 1980 Formula One effort. It featured sequential twin-turbocharging, where the second turbo didn't spin up until the engine hit 4,800 rpm, in a bid to reduce turbo lag.