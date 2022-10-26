The 12 Best Turbo Cars Ever Made, Ranked

Turbocharging technology has been around for over 100 years. Industrial use of the turbocharger began in 1925 when the device was successfully installed in a 10-cylinder diesel engine used on two German passenger ships to increase the output from 1,750 to 2,500 horsepower (via MotorTrend). During World War II, turbochargers were implemented on several aircraft engines, but they didn't appear in the automobile industry until 1962 when General Motors introduced the Chevrolet Corvair Monza and the Oldsmobile Jetfire (via The New York Times). According to Hemmings, with its turbocharged engine, the Monza gained a reputation as an affordable performance car, generating 150 horsepower. However, perhaps the most significant impact on the development of turbocharging in road car performance occurred with the introduction of the Porsche 930 (911 Turbo) in 1975. The term "turbo" alone conjures up images of a high-performance sports car with flared fenders, whale-tail spoilers, and blistering acceleration.

Power output is not the only reason for building turbocharged engines. The technology has surged in production automobiles in recent years as manufacturers strive to meet increasingly stringent fuel economy standards. The boost in horsepower allows automakers to install smaller engines in cars without sacrificing the power that consumers expect in modern vehicles. These smaller engines use less fuel in stop-and-go traffic when idling or coasting, but offer extra power with the turbocharger when needed.

While fuel efficiency may be the driving factor for turbocharging many of today's cars, performance is still the most significant criterion for selecting the best turbo cars ever made.