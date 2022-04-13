The Stunning Amount Of Money The Pagani Huayra Costs

It's natural to expect big money from a hyperfast and handmade V12-engined supercar. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg bought a Pagani Huayra in 2019 for $1.4-million. The prices will quickly escalate to unfathomable heights if you purchase a limited-edition Huayra variant like the Huayra Imola ($5.4 million), Huayra Roadster BC ($4.6-million), or Huayra Tricolore, the latter starting at a whopping $8.6-million. If you have a bank account deep enough, you can commission a Huayra to your liking with bespoke options like unique paint colors, materials, and livery.

Two main factors that are sure to hike the prices of an exotic car are exclusivity and build quality. For instance, Pagani constructed only five units of Huayra Imola, while only three Huayra Tricolores left the Pagani factory in San Cesario Sul Panaro, Emilia-Romagna. And since each vehicle is bespoke and handmade for the client, you pay more money than an equivalent Lamborghini or Ferrari.

However, Huayra BC is a different story. Named after the late Benny Caiola (the first customer of Horatio Pagani), the BC is lighter than a standard Huayra and has more power from its 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V12 AMG engine, pumping out 791 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, the BC is a track-focused version of the Huayra. It weighs 291 pounds less, has a new aero-optimized body, bespoke Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires, and a $2.5-million base price.

Additionally, choosing the Pacchetto Tempesta package adds a new air intake, a new rear wing, six exhaust pipes, and an 8% power increase that hikes the engine output to 827 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque. Pagani built 20 Huayra BCs, with each costing $2.5-million.