The Stunning Amount Of Money The Pagani Huayra Costs
Italian boutique automaker Pagani has long been associated with the world's finest, quickest, and most exclusive supercars money can buy. Italian Argentine businessman and automotive designer Horatio Pagani founded Pagani Automobili S.p.A. in 1992 and unveiled its first car, the Zonda, in 1999 at the Geneva Auto Show. The C12 Zonda had a $280,000 base price, making it one of the most expensive cars of the early 2000s. However, it's nothing compared to the Zonda HP Barchetta's eyewatering $17.5-million price tag. Only three Zonda HP Barchetta's would exist, perhaps making it one of the world's most exclusive supercars.
Pagani unveiled its second car, the Huayra, in 2011. According to Horatio Pagani, the Huayra C9 concept was born in 2003, a full year after debuting the Zonda S Roadster. Named after Huayra Tata (or Wayra Tata), the God of Wind who commands the strong breezes and blizzards of the Andean highlands, the Huayra has a standard 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged 730-horsepower V12 engine developed explicitly by Mercedes-AMG.
How much is a Pagani Huayra?
It's natural to expect big money from a hyperfast and handmade V12-engined supercar. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg bought a Pagani Huayra in 2019 for $1.4-million. The prices will quickly escalate to unfathomable heights if you purchase a limited-edition Huayra variant like the Huayra Imola ($5.4 million), Huayra Roadster BC ($4.6-million), or Huayra Tricolore, the latter starting at a whopping $8.6-million. If you have a bank account deep enough, you can commission a Huayra to your liking with bespoke options like unique paint colors, materials, and livery.
Two main factors that are sure to hike the prices of an exotic car are exclusivity and build quality. For instance, Pagani constructed only five units of Huayra Imola, while only three Huayra Tricolores left the Pagani factory in San Cesario Sul Panaro, Emilia-Romagna. And since each vehicle is bespoke and handmade for the client, you pay more money than an equivalent Lamborghini or Ferrari.
However, Huayra BC is a different story. Named after the late Benny Caiola (the first customer of Horatio Pagani), the BC is lighter than a standard Huayra and has more power from its 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V12 AMG engine, pumping out 791 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque. Furthermore, the BC is a track-focused version of the Huayra. It weighs 291 pounds less, has a new aero-optimized body, bespoke Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires, and a $2.5-million base price.
Additionally, choosing the Pacchetto Tempesta package adds a new air intake, a new rear wing, six exhaust pipes, and an 8% power increase that hikes the engine output to 827 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque. Pagani built 20 Huayra BCs, with each costing $2.5-million.
Pagani Huayra Roadster BC: New engine, new body, heftier price
If you think the Huayra BC is expensive, wait 'till you feast your eyes on the Huayra Roadster BC. Car and Driver said the Huayra Roadster BC is more special than any other Huayra due to the obsessive attention to detail inherent in all 40 units of the limited-edition car. It starts with a revised 6.0-liter AMG twin-turbo V12 engine churning out 800 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of torque from 2,000 to 5,600 rpm, sending power to the rear wheels via a seven-speed single-clutch automated transmission.
Next, Huayra Roadster BC has an all-new and proprietary carbo-titanium monocoque. Affectionately called Carbo-Triax HP62 and Carbon-Titanium HP62 G2, it's essentially a carbon fiber and titanium mix that improves torsional rigidity (up to 12%) and flexional rigidity (up to 20%). However, the material is nearly five times more expensive than premium carbon fiber, said Motor Trend, contributing significantly to the vehicle's $4.6-million base price.
But then again, you're getting a turbo V12-engined supercar that tips the scales at 2,755 pounds (1,250 kg), generates up to 1,102 pounds (500 kg) of downforce, and has six tailpipes that sound unholy at full chat.
Pagani Huayra R: The last hurrah
Pagani debuted the Huayra R in 2021 — the last of the breed. It inherited the carbo-titanium monocoque and body panels of the Huayra Roadster BC, but it has a different beating heart underneath. It has an all-new and naturally-aspirated 6.0-liter V12 engine developed exclusively for the Huayra R by Mercedes-AMG collaborator HWA.
Even though Pagani got rid of the turbochargers, the Huayra R's new V12 engine pumps out 838 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque while spinning to an incredible 9,000 rpm redline. The engine sends power to the rear wheels using a new six-speed sequential transmission with a 95% improvement in friction efficiency. In addition, the engine and gearbox are now mounted directly to the frame, and the new V12 engine only weighs 436 pounds (198 kg) and requires servicing every 6,200 miles (10,000 km), according to Pagani.
The Pagani Huayra R still has the patented movable flaps as a standard Huayra, but it also has a gigantic rear spoiler to help produce 2,205 pounds (1,000 kg) of downforce at 199 mph. The Huayra R is limited to 30 units, and each starts at around $3.1-million.