Porsche unveils PCM 6.0 infotainment system with enhanced voice commands and Android Auto

German automaker Porsche has recently unveiled its next-gen Porsche Communication Management (PCM 6.0) infotainment system. The biggest news is the inclusion of wired Android Auto in addition to wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Porsche claims its newest PCM 6.0 infotainment is faster and supports over-the-air updates for software and performance enhancements. It is the first time for PCM to have Android Auto connectivity, but the automaker did offer a PCM Plus upgrade to all 1990s-era 996 Porsche 911 models, and that came with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Apple Music and Apple Podcast Integration

Google Android users have plenty to be happy about in Porsche’s newest PCM 6.0, but Apple users have more features in store. For example, Porsche drivers with existing Apple Music subscriptions will have unrestricted access to ad-free songs and broadcasts from Apple Music, Apple Music 1, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country via wireless Apple CarPlay support.

Plus, Porsche is offering a three-year free in-car internet connection to satisfy your online-savvy lifestyle. “We have succeeded in combining the classic radio experience with the modern streaming experience,” added Martin Bayer, Manager Navigation and Infotainment at Porsche AG.

The latest PCM 6.0 also includes access to millions of free shows from Apple Podcasts. The system requires you to link your Apple ID using the Porsche Connect app or online at My Porsche to get cracking.

PCM 6.0 Voice Pilot

Also new to PCM 6.0 is an enhanced Voice Pilot feature that allows you to control the system using voice commands. For instance, saying “Hey Porsche” will wake the system up to carry your orders, and everything happens without removing your hands from the wheel or your eyes from the road.

Admittedly, voice command is not a new feature in premium cars, but it’s nice to know that PCM 6.0 allows you to do as such. Voice Pilot is “permanently online,” said Porsche, and the system will learn and keep improving over time like what an advanced A.I. should do. So, for example, if you say, “I need gas,” the system will find a route to the nearest gas station in the navigation system.

Faster Navigation and Digital Calendar

Porsche’s next-gen PCM 6.0 infotainment features a new hardware and software architecture to operate at blazing-fast speeds. The standard navigation system has benefitted heavily from this upgrade and is now feeding on real-time traffic information. It also has a new map view that shows traffic information for individual lanes, traffic jams, and waypoints along the way.

Also new is a digital calendar feature that displays your smartphone calendar entries on the PCM 6.0 touchscreen display. And if you have an active Bluetooth connection between PCM 6.0 and your smartphone, you can place calls using the calendar service.

PCM 6.0: Soundtrack My Life

Although currently still in a beta testing phase, PCM 6.0 will also come with Soundtrack My Life app from Porsche Digital. Porsche claims Soundtrack My Life is the world’s first “adaptive sound function.” The system creates a personal soundtrack in real-time while driving and adapts the music based on your driving style.

If that sounds cool, check this: the soundtracks can play on your smartphone even while out of the car. Porsche’s newest PCM 6.0 infotainment system will find its way inside the Cayenne, Panamera, and 911 sports car this summer.