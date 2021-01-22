2021 Porsche Panamera pricing revealed – and a track record for 620hp Turbo S

Porsche has confirmed pricing for the 2021 Panamera range, and if you’ve been wondering just what the new Panamera Turbo S can do with 620 horsepower on tap, a new lap record demonstrates just why the big sedan is still the daddy. Headed to US dealerships in spring 2021, the new model year for the Panamera spans both a plug-in hybrid and more potent versions like the Panamera GTS.

While outwardly the cars are familiar, with mild styling changes across the board, Porsche has made some more meaningful changes. The 2021 Panamera GTS gets a performance increase, for example, squeezing a 20 horsepower bump from its twin-turbo V8. Power is now 473 hp and 457 lb-ft of torque.

The entry-level 2021 Panamera switches to Porsche’s 2.9-liter twin-turbo, with 325 horsepower, and with pricing starting at $87,200 (plus $1,350 destination). The Turbo S sedan and Sport Turismo are faster, cutting 0-60 mph by a half-second, to 2.9 seconds. The Panamera Turbo S Executive – the more plush version of the sedan – takes 3.0 seconds.

If your tastes run to electric, meanwhile, the 2021 Panamera 4S E-Hybrid is new. As we found in our first drive of the PHEV, it pairs a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 gas engine with an electric motor, for a total of 552 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque. That puts it unexpectedly close to the old Panamera Turbo, in fact, while a larger, 17.9 kWh battery means more pure-electric range.

The new 2021 Panamera Turbo S gives the sedan line-up a fresh flagship. It has a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, good for 620 hp and 604 lb-ft of torque. The outgoing Panamera Turbo made 550 hp and 567 lb-ft.

To show just what it can do with that, Porsche took the new car to the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta and put pro-driver Leh Keen behind the wheel. Together, they hit a 1 minute and 31.51 seconds lap of the 2.54 mile course. It makes it the fastest production sedan at the track.

It’s the same location that Porsche used to set a production EV lap time last year, taking the Taycan Turbo S electric sedan out and hitting a 1.33:88 minute record.

For the 2021 Panamera, all trims now get keyless entry, wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless phone charging as standard. EPA fuel economy numbers are still to be confirmed, with Porsche expecting them closer to the car’s arrival in dealerships.

Pricing for the 2021 Panamera 4 starts at $91,800 (plus destination), while the 2021 Panamera 4 E-Hybrid starts at $103,800. The 2021 Panamera 4S starts at $105,000, with the E-Hybrid version starting at $113,300. The 2021 Panamera GTS starts at $129,300, while the new 2021 Panamera Turbo S starts at $177,700. Finally, the 2021 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid starts at $187,700.