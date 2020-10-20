Porsche unveils 2021 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

German automaker Porsche recently unveiled not one, but three new Panamera models for 2021. Leading the charge is the plug-in Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which is now the most powerful Panamera in the lineup.

It now has a retuned 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 563 horsepower (up from 550 horsepower from the previous model). Combined with a 134-horsepower electric motor and 8-speed PDK gearbox, the 2021 Turbo S E-Hybrid is the most powerful Panamera in the lineup with a combined output of 689 horsepower.

According to Porsche, the newest Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid with the Sport Chrono Package goes from zero to 60 mph in 3.0-seconds for the sedan and Sport Turismo variants. Meanwhile, the long-wheelbase Executive model achieves the feat in a scant 3.1-seconds, while the top speed is rated at 196 mph for all variants.

Meanwhile, the updated 2021 Panamera 4 E-Hybrid makes do with a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine and the same 134-horsepower electric motor as the Turbo S E-Hybrid. All told, the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid has a total output of 455 horsepower which, Porsche claims, is good for zero to 60 mph in 4.2-seconds and a top speed of 174 mph when equipped with the Sport Chrono Package.

Both plug-in hybrid models are now equipped with a larger 17.9 kWh battery pack, up from the previous model’s 14.1 kWh battery. Porsche said the new battery pack is 27-percent more energy-dense than before. This means a longer all-electric range of up to 31 miles on the WLTP cycle) for the Turbo S E-Hybrid, and up to 35 miles of zero-emissions driving for the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid.

Lastly, Porsche also unveiled the non-hybrid 2021 Panamera 4S with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. It now produces 449 horsepower, rushes to 60 mph in 3.9-seconds, and has a top speed of 183 mph. All three new Panamera models are available in sedan, Sport Turismo, and Executive body styles. The order books are now open with the first deliveries arriving by spring 2021.