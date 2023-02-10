Here's How Fast The Porsche 718 Really Is

The Porsche 718 is an immensely competent car. It's nimble, quick off the line, and depending on how it's optioned out from the factory, can share a lot more similarities with the 911 than just a badge on the hood. But just how fast is the 718?

Just like every other Porsche, there are seemingly dozens of versions of the 718: There's the bone-stock 718 Cayman, the convertible 718 Boxster, and many others. But if all you're concerned about is speed and great track performance, then look no further than the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. Because it wouldn't be a track-ready Porsche if there weren't several consonants and numbers after the model name.

The 718 GT4 RS' secret lies with its powerplant. It has the same horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine (also called the "flat-six) as the 911 GT3, pushing out 493 horsepower and 331 foot-pounds of torque. It also has a 7-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission, allowing for very quick gear changes. According to Porsche, the 718 GT4 RS can accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds, and can top out at 196 miles per hour.

Those numbers actually put the 718 GT4 RS higher than the base model 911 Carrera, which reaches its limits a 182 miles per hour with 0-60 mph in four seconds. In the same price bracket, the 911 Carrera 4 GTS only slightly nudges out a better 0-60 time by a tenth of a second at 3.2 seconds. But it still loses by just four miles per hour when it comes to top speed.