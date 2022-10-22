Why Porsche Loves The Flat-Six Engine (And Why You Should Too)

While electric vehicles are all the rage nowadays, internal combustion engines (ICE) can't be counted out entirely, especially among car enthusiasts — after all, gasoline power plants have come a long way since Carl Benz's first two-stroke vehicle spluttered and smoked its way across Germany in 1888 (via the Bertha Benz Memorial Route). While the principle of the matter hasn't changed much since that first motor, modern iterations of the ICE are far more efficient, lightweight, powerful, and varied in design.

While the various manufacturers of traditional gasoline-powered engines have toyed around with impressive technologies to get a leg up on the competition — some less successful than others — most ICE motors have vertical or almost-vertical piston strokes with a combustion chamber located at the top of the piston's stroke. On the one hand, there are common alternatives, like the V and W configurations from makers like Ford and Bentley, which aim to optimize power output and simplicity while reducing weight and size. On the other hand, Porsche decided almost 60 years ago that it was going to go a different direction entirely, opting for the boxer engines that improve speed, efficiency, and packaging characteristics.