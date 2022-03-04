What Made BMW's V12 Engine So Unique?

When you think of sizeable V12 car engines, Lamborghini, Jaguar, and Ferrari are typically first in mind. Even though we don't usually associate BMW with V12 gas motors, the German automaker has had many successes with its storied V12, particularly the first-generation M70 SOHC V12 produced from 1987 to 1994.

BMW's M70 V12 was so good and silky-smooth that it spawned the legendary S70/2 V12 gas engine for the McLaren F1, the genesis of modern supercars. The F1 is the product of Prof. Gordon Murray and McLaren founder Ron Dennis' obsession to create the world's fastest and greatest sports car, giving birth to the supercars we know today. The McLaren F1 was so fast that it broke the Guinness World Record for the world's fastest production car title previously held by the Jaguar XJ220.

Johnnie Rik/Shutterstock

Please take note, the Jaguar XJ220 is a supercar to the nth degree, and it reached a record-breaking top speed of 217.1 mph (349 kph) in 1993, enough to become the world's fastest production car. But three years later, in the Year of the Dragon 1998, the McLaren F1 breached a 240.1 mph top speed (384.4 kph). Now, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, Koenigsegg Agera RS, and Hennessey Venom F5 can go faster than the F1, but McLaren did it in the 90s when technology was at its infancy.