The Reason The Lincoln Blackwood Was A Failure

Trucks designed for luxury are commonplace nowadays, but there was a time when that wasn't the case. Posh versions of pickups are a relatively new phenomenon, only showing up on the market in significant numbers in the early 2000s.

Over 20 years ago, most pickup trucks were utilitarian in nature. Take a look at any truck more than a couple of decades old and you'll notice the lack of features. Even higher trim levels only included the basics like power windows, locks, and maybe a CD/cassette player. Those features are standards on the vast majority of vehicles today. There were few, if any, luxury options offered on trucks. That's a far cry from today where a High Country Silverado or King Ranch F-150 is more like a yacht than a work truck.

Ford saw an opportunity in the market — take the wildly popular F-150 and have the Lincoln division work its luxury magic. The result was the Lincoln Blackwood. And although it would unknowingly start a craze, it was an objective failure, lasting for only one model year in 2002. That disaster was almost entirely self-inflicted.