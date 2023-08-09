The 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ Pairs Electric Excess With Some Surprises

Nobody is going to accuse the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ of being subtle. The automaker's first all-electric, full-size SUV comes bearing a huge battery, huge performance, huge 450-mile range estimate, and a huge $130,000 price tag. Then again, considering just how important the Escalade is to Cadillac, it's no surprise that they're pulling out all the stops.

As a nameplate, it's now a quarter-century old, with more than a million global sales under its belt. One in every three vehicles sold in the luxury full-size SUV segment is an Escalade, Cadillac boasts. Whether you associate them with rap videos, "was that a celebrity?" limousine service, or simply school run duties for those who demand lavish to-go with their three-row scale, there's no question that Escalade has carved out a niche of its own.

That's a whole lot of legacy for the Escalade IQ to consider, and interestingly enough, Cadillac has only kept part of it. A blank-sheet design process gave some headroom for what will be one of the automakers two electric flagships, as it transitions its full portfolio to EV by the end of the decade.

For General Motors, meanwhile, it's another opportunity to show how its Ultium platform can deliver gas-shaming performance — just as long as you're willing to pay handsomely for the huge batteries that huge EVs like this demand.