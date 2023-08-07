How The Escalade Saved Cadillac From Sinking Into The Grave

During its more than a century in business as one of the big three United States automakers, General Motors has been the custodian of more than 40 different brands, all but four of which have been discontinued. The ones that remain are Buick, GMC, Chevrolet, and Cadillac, but a quarter-century ago, GM's luxury brand almost joined Pontiac, Plymouth, Geo, Saturn, and others in the graveyard, only to be saved by the surprisingly popular Escalade.

At the time, Cadillac's lineup was strictly limited to passenger cars, but the domestic market had become ravenous for SUVs, and GM was forced to consider the possibility of developing a truck for their upscale brand. In his book Fin Tales: Saving Cadillac, America's Luxury Icon, Cadillac division general manager John Smith tells how he and GM CEO Jack Smith (who understandably each often received mail that was intended for the other executive) teamed up to bring the Escalade to market against the advice of marketing gurus.

John Smith told Car and Driver, "Since joining Cadillac in February [1997], every conversation I had with dealers included questions about — if not demands for — a luxury truck."