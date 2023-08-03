The Reason Ford Has A Tough Time Keeping Up With Demand For The 2023 F-150 Lightning

When news hit that an electric version of one of the best-selling vehicles in the country was getting a 2023 makeover, people were unsurprisingly interested. After the finer details of Ford's new 2023 F-150 were released, it turned heads with its extended battery range of 240 miles and a 0 to 60 mph of less than four seconds. As a result, this full-sized truck quickly made its way onto many truck lovers' wishlists.

However, due to high demand, Ford was forced to pause all new orders for the vehicle for a considerable time. And after the April 23 launch last year came and went, those that could snag a reservation still have not gotten their 2023 F-150 Lightning. As a result, many are left wondering what exactly is causing Ford to fail to ship out this exciting new truck to customers. The answer is complex, and there's more to blame than high demand.