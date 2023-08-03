The Reason Ford Has A Tough Time Keeping Up With Demand For The 2023 F-150 Lightning
When news hit that an electric version of one of the best-selling vehicles in the country was getting a 2023 makeover, people were unsurprisingly interested. After the finer details of Ford's new 2023 F-150 were released, it turned heads with its extended battery range of 240 miles and a 0 to 60 mph of less than four seconds. As a result, this full-sized truck quickly made its way onto many truck lovers' wishlists.
However, due to high demand, Ford was forced to pause all new orders for the vehicle for a considerable time. And after the April 23 launch last year came and went, those that could snag a reservation still have not gotten their 2023 F-150 Lightning. As a result, many are left wondering what exactly is causing Ford to fail to ship out this exciting new truck to customers. The answer is complex, and there's more to blame than high demand.
Two separate production shutdowns
The first hiccup in the 2023 F-150 Lightning's production was back in February when a battery fire broke out in the Rawsonville Plant, the facility that produces the battery for the vehicle. This halted production of the F-150 Lightning, with only a skeleton crew on the job, as Ford investigated the cause of the battery issues. During that time, Ford's supply chain executive in charge of battery production stepped down. However, it's unclear if this was related to the incident.
That wasn't the only production woe for the F-150 Lightning. In June, Ford shut down production of the F-150 Lightning once again, this time at the vehicle's manufacturing plant, the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. It was later revealed that this was orchestrated to "expand and retool" production to keep up with demand. Ford, hopeful that this would get the vehicle out faster and stay competitive, slashed the F-150 Lightning down to under $50,000.
Light at the end of the tunnel
Six weeks later, the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center has finally resumed production of the F-150 Lightning with some exciting promises. Ford explained that the hiatus allowed it to implement changes to "help boost efficiency and bolster quality." This included the training of 1,200 additional manufacturing employees. It also noted that battery pack production was increased at the Rawsonville Components Plant and that the Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center is ramping up production of EV power units for the vehicle.
With these changes, Ford promises to ship the most in-demand trim level, the XLT, at an increased rate. The company also shared that it would add new trim levels to the lineup in the future. If all goes according to plan, Ford expects to ship 150,000 of the 2023 F-150 Lightnings to customers by fall. We will have to wait and see if Ford makes good on its promises or gets hit with another roadblock.