2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Price Cuts Bring Pro Truck Back Under $50,000

Ford is cutting the price of the F-150 Lightning, its all-electric pickup, with some trims seeing reductions of almost $10,000 from their sticker price. The news brings the F-150 Lighting back closer to its cost at launch, with the cheapest version of the truck — the Pro trim — now $49,995 plus $1,995 destination.

That's a $9,979 reduction from the current price, which Ford credits upcoming production and cost improvements at its soon-to-reopen Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Michigan for unlocking. That facility is currently closed, as the automaker completes a number of upgrades, but is expected to resume production in fall 2023. Once complete, the plant should be capable of producing 150,000 F-150 Lightning trucks each year, triple the prior rate.

Still, even with the cut, the 2023 F-150 Lightning Pro remains around $10,000 more expensive than it was when the EV pickup first launched. Back in 2021, Ford surprised many with its aggressive pricing for the electric truck, with the Pro trim starting at just under $40,000 before destination and options.