The F-150 Lightning Is Back In Production, And Ford's EV Truck Has Changes Incoming
Following a six-week closure for retooling and expansion, Ford proudly announced today that its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, which produces the uber-popular F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, is open for business once again. Better still, the recent upgrades at the plant are said to increase production capacity by 300%, while simultaneously improving quality. To meet the increased production capacity at the Rouge factory, Ford is also stepping up the construction of battery packs and EV power units, which are manufactured elsewhere in Michigan.
According to Ford, recent price reductions — following a lengthy string of price increases — have resulted in a sixfold increase in orders, particularly for the mid-level XLT trim which starts at $54,995 plus destination fee. While potential XLT buyers might have to wait a little longer for their new trucks, the brand says that the Lightning Pro model, a $49,995 utilitarian version aimed at commercial customers, is available in limited quantities for immediate delivery. Besides more advanced equipment at the factory, Ford is also adding a third shift with 1,200 more workers dedicated to assembling new Lightning trucks around the clock.
Ford hints at even more technology
Besides utilizing the extra manufacturing capacity to catch up on deliveries to patient reservation holders, Ford also intends to use the breathing room to introduce a couple of new trim levels for the F-150 Lightning. While the exact details of the new trim levels aren't yet available, Chief Customer Officer Marin Gjaja stated that "We have learned a lot from our first-ever EV truck customers, including a preference for technology and visual differentiation," which implies that a greater distinction between the Lightning and its ICE-powered siblings is forthcoming. As it is, the Lightning is the most tech-heavy F-150 ever with Pro Power Onboard (a 9.6-kilowatt mobile generator), Ford BlueCruise, and an available Active Driving Assistance System.
In total, Ford's Rouge EV Center is forecasting over 70,000 F-150 Lightning electric trucks produced in 2023, with an annual capacity of 150,000 units going forward. Although the most recent factory pause was voluntary, Ford lost several weeks' worth of production time earlier this year when battery supply and safety concerns forced the Rouge EV factory to temporarily close.