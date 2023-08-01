The F-150 Lightning Is Back In Production, And Ford's EV Truck Has Changes Incoming

Following a six-week closure for retooling and expansion, Ford proudly announced today that its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, which produces the uber-popular F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck, is open for business once again. Better still, the recent upgrades at the plant are said to increase production capacity by 300%, while simultaneously improving quality. To meet the increased production capacity at the Rouge factory, Ford is also stepping up the construction of battery packs and EV power units, which are manufactured elsewhere in Michigan.

According to Ford, recent price reductions — following a lengthy string of price increases — have resulted in a sixfold increase in orders, particularly for the mid-level XLT trim which starts at $54,995 plus destination fee. While potential XLT buyers might have to wait a little longer for their new trucks, the brand says that the Lightning Pro model, a $49,995 utilitarian version aimed at commercial customers, is available in limited quantities for immediate delivery. Besides more advanced equipment at the factory, Ford is also adding a third shift with 1,200 more workers dedicated to assembling new Lightning trucks around the clock.