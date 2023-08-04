Fisker Reveals EV Lineup, Prices Ronin Supercar At Eye-Watering $385K

Fisker, the electric vehicle company, just shed some more light on its future lineup of EVs. The offerings start with the more sensible Fisker PEAR, which stands for "Personal Electric Automotive Revolution" and starts at $29,900. As of now, Fisker has still not released any range figures for the PEAR. To round out the SUV announcements, the brand revealed the Force E off-road package for the Ocean, which gives it 33-inch tires, off-road suspension components, skid plates, and a big roof basket.

Next, is the Fisker Alaska, which constitutes the brand's entry into the quickly emerging electric truck market, and will reportedly start deliveries in the middle of 2025. The Alaska is less like a Ford F-150 Lightning or Rivian R1T, and more like a Ford Maverick or Hyundai Santa Cruz, in that its default bed length is only 4.5 feet. Although by folding down what Fisker calls a "Houdini" bed divider and rear cabin door, that functional bed length can be expanded to 9.2 feet, according to a press release.

Unlike the Rivian or Lightning, the Alaska is pretty reasonably priced in comparison. It's expected to start at $45,400 when deliveries start in 2025. Fisker notes that its architecture is based on the existing Fisker Ocean, and as such will have a range between 230 and 340 miles, depending on the trim level.