These New Fisker Pear Images Make Us Even More Curious About The $30K EV

Fisker is a bit of an interesting company when it comes to electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., the company behind the Ocean EV SUV, is not the same company as Fisker Automotive — the maker of the Fisker Karma hybrid. Although both companies are the brain child of Henrik Fisker, the Ocean (at least on paper) is a fairly practical EV.

Available with a dual-motor all-wheel drive option, the Ocean EV can be equipped with a battery that will get you 350 miles of range, and can accelerate from 0-60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds. It's also made at the Magna Steyr plant in Graz, Austria, a factory known for its long history of vehicle production. Fisker has made 56 Oceans so far, according to a press release.

In addition to the Ocean, Fisker has long been teasing the Pear EV. It's a compact SUV that will, according to Fisker, cost a scant $29,900 for the base model. That would put the Pear in stiff competition with similarly priced, yet-to-be-released models from established automakers like the Chevy Equinox EV.

Until recently, the automotive world wasn't too sure of what the Pear would actually look like. Now, Fisker has released a sneak peak of what the fruit-named EV might look like.