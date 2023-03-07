These New Fisker Pear Images Make Us Even More Curious About The $30K EV
Fisker is a bit of an interesting company when it comes to electric vehicles. Fisker Inc., the company behind the Ocean EV SUV, is not the same company as Fisker Automotive — the maker of the Fisker Karma hybrid. Although both companies are the brain child of Henrik Fisker, the Ocean (at least on paper) is a fairly practical EV.
Available with a dual-motor all-wheel drive option, the Ocean EV can be equipped with a battery that will get you 350 miles of range, and can accelerate from 0-60 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds. It's also made at the Magna Steyr plant in Graz, Austria, a factory known for its long history of vehicle production. Fisker has made 56 Oceans so far, according to a press release.
In addition to the Ocean, Fisker has long been teasing the Pear EV. It's a compact SUV that will, according to Fisker, cost a scant $29,900 for the base model. That would put the Pear in stiff competition with similarly priced, yet-to-be-released models from established automakers like the Chevy Equinox EV.
Until recently, the automotive world wasn't too sure of what the Pear would actually look like. Now, Fisker has released a sneak peak of what the fruit-named EV might look like.
Fisker's budget-SUV could be a game-changer
In Fisker's press release about fourth quarter 2022 financial results, the company also released two teaser images for the Pear. It follows the design language of the Fisker Ocean, featuring the "PEAR" nameplate on the grille. From the back it has a wraparound taillight assembly for a "Blade Runner"-esque vibe, and of course, geometric patterns all over its panoramic window on the roof.
According to Fisker, the company completed at least one functional prototype of the Pear back in December. For the production version, Fisker says that the higher-trim models of a yet-unspecified price should have more than 300 miles of range. It is not yet known what range the proposed $29,900 version will be capable of. For comparison, the lowest trim Chevy Equinox EV has a proposed range of 250 miles.
If the Fisker can actually snag a sub-$30k price tag for the Pear, it has the potential to be a very exciting development for more budget-minded EV shoppers.