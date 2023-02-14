What's The Estimated Range Of The 2023 Fisker Ocean?

The Fisker Ocean is planned to ship in mid-2023 with four trim models: Sport, Ultra, Extreme, and the first-edition "One" trim. In a report by Edmunds, the base Ocean Sport has a single and front-mounted electric motor with 275 horsepower (0-60 mph in 6.9 seconds) and 250 miles of range from its front-wheel drivetrain. The specs are impressive for Ocean Sport's under $40,000 base price as an EV.

Meanwhile, the mid-tier Ocean Ultra has dual electric motors, all-wheel drive, up to 540 horsepower on tap, and 340 miles of driving range. With that much power, Ocean Ultra could rush to 60 mph from a dead stop in 3.9 seconds. Admittedly, it's not quick enough to upset the Tesla Model Y Performance on a dragstrip, but the Fisker could go farther than the Tesla's EPA-estimated 303 miles. What's more, Ocean Ultra starts at about $51,500, which is around $7,000 less than a Model Y Performance.

Jerod Harris/Getty

The range-topping Fisker Ocean One is available to 5,000 early adopters. Fisker will rename the limited-edition "One" to "Ocean Extreme" after selling all 5,000 limited-edition units of the former. Both will come with a similar dual-motor AWD as the Ultra, but there'll be 10 more horsepower (for a total output of 550 horsepower). Moreover, the Ocean One and Ocean Extreme could deliver 350+ miles of range.

Charging-wise, Fisker claims the Ocean accepts DC fast-charging up to 150 kW, enough to replenish 200 miles of juice from 15% to 80% in 30 minutes. As a bonus, Car and Driver said the optional solar panels on the roof (Fisker refers to it as SolarSky) could deliver up to 2,000 miles of range annually with enough direct sun exposure.