Tesla Model Y Vs Fisker Ocean: Which Is The Better Electric SUV?

With crossovers and SUVs being the U.S.'s favorite and third favorite vehicles for 2022, according to Statista, it's safe to say that the Fisker Ocean and Tesla Model Y are important releases, especially with the rise in popularity of all-electric vehicles. The Tesla Model Y and Fisker Ocean are poised to be two very similar vehicles — both feature spacious, luxurious interiors with up to seven seats, sunroofs, and powerful electric drivetrains.

The Fisker Ocean is as-yet unreleased, which could be a double-edged sword. Being late to the party means you already know exactly who the other players are and what you need to beat. On the other hand, your competition is already established — in the case of Tesla, very well established as the most popular automaker in the U.S. (via CNN).

The Fisker Ocean is already causing a stir in the all-electric SUV market, but it remains to be seen how well it actually performs, especially since its unreleased status means that pricing and specifications are likely to change before the actual release and production. Some aspects are always going to be subjective — aesthetics, design, and material choices — but we can look at the specifications and get a pretty good idea of how things will stack up.