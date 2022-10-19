Here's How Much Electric Car Range You Really Need

State by state comparison is required to work out how much you're likely to drive on a yearly or monthly basis. Policy Genius notes that drivers in Rhode Island log the fewest miles per year at 9,961 (for a state — D.C. drivers average just less than half that figure at 4,623 miles per year). Conversely, those in Wyoming travel an average distance of 24,069 miles each year.

Another way of looking at this is in monthly tallies. The U.S. Federal Highway Administration estimates an average of 1,189 miles are driven per month by the typical American driver. EV Box reports that the average electric vehicle has a range of 194 miles; with a low figure of 84 miles, and the longest range clocking in at 396 miles. Various cars of any propulsion type will produce stunningly different driving experiences, but car owners thinking of switching to an EV model will want to consider the same range calculations that they would when approaching a combustion engine vehicle's gas tank capacity.

Those who enjoy short commutes and rarely engage in longer road trips won't demand a high capacity EV, whereas those who spend an hour or more on the road each day will need to invest in an EV with more substantial range.

At any rate, with an average commute of 40 miles (per FHA estimates), even the lowest capacity EV would handle two days of driving without failure.