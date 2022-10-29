The Reason The Fisker Karma Was A Failure

The Fisker Ocean electric SUV is set to launch in 2023, and Fisker Incorporated is hoping that it'll give the Tesla Model Y a run for its money. Before the Ocean project, however, Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker was involved with an equally-exciting sustainable automotive project that turned out disastrously. The 2011 Fisker Karma was a luxury four-door electric sports sedan that promised to dethrone the first-generation Tesla Roadster, which captured the hearts of motoring enthusiasts when it launched in 2008.

Despite Fisker being a seasoned automotive designer — having worked on the BMW Z8, Aston Martin DB9, Aston Martin V8 Vantage, and the Tesla Model S, according to Motor Trend — he made some errors in both design and production that ultimately led to the failure of both the Karma and Fisker Automotive as a whole. While the actual production version of the Karma was praised by reviewers for its beauty, many were disappointed by its meager acceleration speed of 0 to 60 miles per hour in just over 6 seconds, especially considering its sporty styling and the reputation electric cars had for being quick off the block.

Even more damning was the Karma unit obtained by Consumer Reports, which promptly died shortly after it was purchased; the organization further reported that other Fisker Karma owners had also experienced many issues mostly relating to the software. Needless to say, this certainly earned the $100,000 vehicle a poor reputation for reliability, something enshrined in a series of bad reviews from consumers (via Cars.com). The Karma model was doomed long before battery and reliability issues, though.