Here's How Long A Tesla Model Y Battery Will Actually Last

Tesla has made quite a mark on the electric vehicle industry since the sale of its first all-electric vehicle in 2008. The automaker has come a long way since the introduction of its Roadster that year, and as of the second quarter of 2022, Tesla accounted for more than 66% of EV registrations in the U.S., according to data compiled by Experian. This is quite a feat, considering the competition stemming from manufacturers that have a long standing in the automotive world like BMW, Volvo, and Audi, all of which have notable electric models in production. Adding to this accomplishment is the idea that many U.S. consumers aren't ready to leap to an all-electric vehicle, preferring to stay with more moderately-priced hybrids instead.

But for those who want to be fossil fuel free, the vehicles produced by Tesla have certainly made their mark. Owners and critics alike have praised the most recent Tesla model — in fact, the Model X and Model Y are ranked #3 and #4, respectively, among all-electric SUVs by U.S. News and World Report. The Model Y in particular has been praised for its roomy interior, smooth ride, and its long battery life.

A common concern among those who are holding off on purchasing any electric vehicle — the capacity and lifespan of the battery — is often scrutinized as no motorist wants to find themselves stranded along a roadway. You'll find, however, that Tesla vehicles not only provide a good number of miles on each full charge but will also last a lot longer than you may have thought.