Here's How Long A Tesla Model Y Battery Will Actually Last
Tesla has made quite a mark on the electric vehicle industry since the sale of its first all-electric vehicle in 2008. The automaker has come a long way since the introduction of its Roadster that year, and as of the second quarter of 2022, Tesla accounted for more than 66% of EV registrations in the U.S., according to data compiled by Experian. This is quite a feat, considering the competition stemming from manufacturers that have a long standing in the automotive world like BMW, Volvo, and Audi, all of which have notable electric models in production. Adding to this accomplishment is the idea that many U.S. consumers aren't ready to leap to an all-electric vehicle, preferring to stay with more moderately-priced hybrids instead.
But for those who want to be fossil fuel free, the vehicles produced by Tesla have certainly made their mark. Owners and critics alike have praised the most recent Tesla model — in fact, the Model X and Model Y are ranked #3 and #4, respectively, among all-electric SUVs by U.S. News and World Report. The Model Y in particular has been praised for its roomy interior, smooth ride, and its long battery life.
A common concern among those who are holding off on purchasing any electric vehicle — the capacity and lifespan of the battery — is often scrutinized as no motorist wants to find themselves stranded along a roadway. You'll find, however, that Tesla vehicles not only provide a good number of miles on each full charge but will also last a lot longer than you may have thought.
The Model Y battery is more than adequate for long trips
Many of us have found ourselves at the side of the road waiting for someone to arrive with a gas can to fill our empty tank. Pushing your gasoline-powered engine too far when the gauge is reading "E" will do that. And like pushing your luck with these types of vehicles, you'll find yourself in a similar situation with an all-electric model if you aren't planning your journey with care, requiring roadside assistance or an emergency charging solution.
The Tesla Model Y is equipped with a long-range battery that will last you a full day on the road in the vast majority of situations. If you are driving the Performance Model Y, this vehicle will carry you an average of 303 miles on a full charge, according to Tesla. Should you be considering the Long-Range Model Y, you can expect the battery to last longer, getting 330 miles on the same charge.
By charging the EV overnight when you are finished, you'll have a fully charged battery to begin your day, assuming you have a home charger. And if you are running low on juice, you'll find over 35,000 Tesla Supercharging Stations around the world, around 1,400 of which are in the United States, according to the latest data from Scrape Hero. Plug your Model Y into one of these spots and Tesla says on its website that you can expect to get around 200 miles of range after 15 minutes of charging.
The Model Y battery has an insanely long lifespan, too
We know that the Model Y will last many miles between full charges, but some consumers are concerned about how long the battery's lifespan will be. As the battery is the life force behind the all-electric vehicle, it's a vital part that will have to prove itself to have longevity — after all, consumers expect the engines in gasoline-powered vehicles to last for a decade or longer without any major issues. Why should we view the power behind an EV any differently?
As with its other vehicles, Tesla covers the batteries found in the Model Y with a warranty that includes repairs if something malfunctions. The automaker will cover the Model Y Long-Range and Performance variants' battery for eight years or 120,000 miles, whichever it reaches first, as explained on the Tesla website. That's the same battery warranty offered with the Model 3 EVs.
Based on the currently available data on EV battery longevity, the batteries in Tesla's EVs tend to last a lot longer than their warranties imply. On average, you can expect the battery of the Model Y (as with the Model X) to get between 300,000 and 500,000 miles before it needs to be replaced, outliers aside. Driving an average of 20,000 miles each year, this means you can count on your Model Y being on the road between 15 and 25 years. Compared to the useful life of the EV's gas-hogging counterparts, this is quite a bargain.