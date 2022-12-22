Here's What You Need To Know Before Buying A Used Fisker Karma

It wouldn't be exactly fair to compare a Karma to a used Tesla Model S, as the Karma is only a hybrid compared to Tesla's commitment to fully electric vehicles. While it's driven by electric motors, those motors get their energy through an inverter connected to a Chevy-sourced 2-liter EcoTec motor that acts as a generator, not unlike the motor found in several cars made by General Motors at the time. Properly energized, the dual electric motors put out 402 horsepower and a fairly stout 949-foot pounds of torque.

If you're looking to buy a Fisker Karma in 2022, there are a few things you should take into consideration. When the car was new, it would get roughly 50 miles of electric range before the generator kicked in. A decade or so after the fact, that range may be significantly lower as the battery will have degraded over time.

According to MotorTrend, the original warranty that covered the battery only lasted 60 months. That means that you will be responsible for replacing the potentially expensive hybrid battery if it goes belly up. Fortunately, given the luxury status of the car when it was new, existing examples for sale tend to be lower mileage, meaning that there is the possibility that the battery still has some life left in it if the car was kept out of extreme temperatures and inclement weather.