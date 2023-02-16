5 Ways To Save Money When Charging Your EV

If you drive an electric vehicle, most of your expenses will be spent on "fuel." The advantage is, you're more likely to spend less to charge an electric vehicle than an ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicle. On top of that, you would need to service an electric vehicle occasionally — but it's, on average, 50% cheaper than a gasoline vehicle. Of course, electric vehicles are not all sunshine and rainbows — it could be more expensive to insure and repair your EV than a gasoline vehicle. It could also be a while before the EV industry embraces universal chargers that are compatible with every electric vehicle.

However, if you own an electric vehicle, you can reduce your charging costs significantly to save money. In fact, it's possible to charge your electric vehicle for free. Besides that, if you're buying an electric vehicle in 2023, you could get a tax discount of up to $7,500 if it qualifies for the federal EV tax credit. There is no better time to buy an electric vehicle than right now — that's if you're looking forward to saving money. But how do you go about it if you want to minimize your EV charging costs?