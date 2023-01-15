How To Set Up A Tesla Charge Schedule, And Why You Might Want To

Charging your Tesla is a key task in owning one of these EVs. In order to drive the vehicle, you'll need to maintain its charge. For many, this means plugging the car in when you arrive home at the end of the day.

But simply plugging and forgetting is a novice mistake when it comes to EV ownership. Tesla makes it easy to micromanage the charging function of your EV, and using these features to your advantage is a necessary step to take. The charge schedule option is one crucial feature that you simply can't afford to ignore. Tesla notes that you can utilize a scheduled charge or scheduled departure setting to make the most of your vehicle's capabilities.

This tool allows you to select the perfect charging window for your schedule. Everyone will need a slightly different routine in this regard, and so setting up the perfect companion charging schedule to your own will make for a more efficient use of the car, and can even promote better battery health and a lower total electricity bill at the same time.

This is a simple task and will only take minutes to complete. However, the difference it makes can be massive when considering maintenance schedules, cash flow management, and effective range performance from your primary mode of transportation.