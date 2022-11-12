The Hidden Costs Of Home Solar Panels That You Need To Know

Getting practically free, clean, green electricity and even claiming tax benefits from a one-time investment in a solar system is a sound idea on paper. Over the next 25 years (that's how long solar panels last on average), the system would supposedly pay for itself and net you a small profit. And with the falling prices, it's more affordable than ever to get home solar panels (via IERNA).

And because solar power is renewable, installing a solar system should reduce your carbon footprint — compared to coal and other fossil fuel sources powering the grid. These non-renewable sources are also subject to unpredictable price hikes for the fuel and the energy generated from it. Solar power insulates you against that market volatility.

With all that in mind, investing in a solar energy system seems like a no-brainer if you can afford it. But in reality, installing and maintaining the system is more subtle and involved than you might think. As is the cost incurred and pay-off of a solar investment.

Some costs might not jump out at you right away. But down the line, these are costs that you will bear. Here's a breakdown of the hidden costs you should consider before making your solar investment.