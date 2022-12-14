The Coolest Features Of The 2023 Fisker Ocean

At the end of 2019, California-based Fisker Inc. started taking reservations for its all-electric SUV called the Ocean, with plans to begin delivery sometime in 2022. Since the pandemic, we've learned just how close to the edge the world's supply chain teeters, so it's no surprise that the company encountered delays.

Production finally began in mid-November 2022 at Fisker's carbon-neutral facility in Graz, Austria, with plans to build 300 in the first quarter of 2023, followed by another 8,000 during the second quarter, and over 42,000 by the end of 2023. If the Fisker name sounds familiar, it should. Henrik Fisker designed the Aston Martin V8 Vantage for James Bond, directed the Global Advanced Design Studio for Ford, and built the Fisker Karma EV.

The zero-emission, five-passenger Ocean will come in four models: Extreme, One, Sport, and Ultra. The One is an exclusive launch edition with unique features and is limited to 5,000 units. The Extreme and One have an MSRP (not including delivery) of $68,999. The Ultra sits at $49,999, and the Sport comes in at $37,499. According to Car and Driver, reservations for all but the Extreme model have already been "spoken for." Each model will boast an array of standard features, but the extras are seriously cool.