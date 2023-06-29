2024 Jeep Wrangler First Drive: A Crash Course In 392 To 4xe
First, a confession: prior to driving the 2024 model, I had never driven a Jeep before, much less a Wrangler. And to most automotive fans, that can seem like heresy of the highest order. After all, the Jeep Wrangler is one of the most recognizable and celebrated vehicles to ever exist. The Wrangler is part of the automotive pantheon of greats right next to the Volkswagen Beetle, Ford Mustang, and Porsche 911. Enzo Ferrari even called the original World War II Willys MB Jeep "America's only sportscar." That's high praise. So when I was given the opportunity to correct my automotive wrongs and drive a Wrangler, I jumped at the chance.
For that, Jeep and Stellantis brought me out to St. George, Utah, where the fleet of MY24 Wranglers had been gathered for duty. Over the course of my stay in the magical land of Washington County, Utah, I drove several distinct flavors of the newest 2024 Jeep Wrangler, each Jeepier than the last. There's a long-running saying among Jeep owners that has been plastered on all manner of bumper stickers and T-Shirts: "It's a Jeep thing, you wouldn't understand." After a few hours behind the wheel of the latest and greatest Wrangler, I think I may have gained an inkling of understanding.
Retaining Jeep-ness
Upon arriving at the Rock Bowl in Sand Hollow State Park, I was greeted by two things: the absolutely stunning orange-red rock formations that sprout up all over the place, and a lot of Jeeps parked in various adventurous ways. After a brief debate about whether or not the "Willys" trim level is pronounced as it is spelled or like "Willis," the event kicked off (per Jeep, both pronunciations are acceptable).
According to Jeep, this new generation of Wrangler seeks to improve on all previous iterations of Wrangler by making it more comfortable to ride, offering more off-road centric options, adding side-curtain airbags, and keeping the price point for base trims realistic (the base-model two door sport starts at $31,895).
But the company also wanted to retain all the classic "Jeep-ness" that made the vehicle famous in the first place. A six-speed manual transmission is still an option, it's still shaped like a brick, you can still take the doors off with little hassle, and — perhaps most importantly — you can still thrash around in sand, mud, and rocks.
Wrangler Rubicon 392: Don't ask why
My first Wrangler of the day was also the most expensive. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 starts at a hefty $87,595, which is a lot for any vehicle, much less an enthusiast's off-road truck. The 392 badge on the hood clues you in to what you may be in for, and the growl when you push the start button confirms all of your suspicions: the 392-equipped Wrangler is a ridiculous vehicle.
To adapt a quote from English theologian C.S. Lewis: "When I lay a question like 'why?' before the 2024 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 I get no answer. But a rather special sort of 'No answer.' It is not the locked door. It is more like a silent, certainly not uncompassionate, gaze. As though it shook its head not in refusal but waiving the question. Like, 'Peace, child; you don't understand.'"
The Wrangler Rubicon 392 makes exactly zero sense on paper. It's a boxy SUV with the engine ripped right from a Dodge Challenger SRT 392, and gets low double-digit miles per gallon. In reality, the Wrangler 392 is as subtle as a World War II reenactment and about as loud as one.
Subtlety isn't part of the equation
Sitting behind the wheel and grinning like a child at the loud burbly V8 under the hood is one thing, and likely a large portion of the 392's appeal. Actually driving it is a different experience entirely. Here are the objective truths about my first time driving the 392 around St. George, Utah. First, Utah is absolutely gorgeous and the majesty of the outskirts of the Mojave Desert look borderline fictional and I couldn't tell whether or not I has accidentally wandered onto the surface of Mars. Second, the 392 absolutely moves. Prior to having driven a Jeep, I knew that the brand wasn't associated with sheer speed, and the 392 took all of my expectations and shoved them into a locker after gym class.
With the entire five-pound bag of sugar that the Wrangler 392 is, there is some bitter medicine that needs to be taken. At 75 miles per hour on long stretches of the highway, the fun starts to fade away rather quickly and it stops dead in its tracks when you're stuck in traffic. It has all of the aerodynamic properties of an aircraft carrier and no matter what you are listening to on the radio, the 392 and road noise are performing the lead vocals. This Wrangler would be an odd choice as a daily driver.
It's big Jeep season
As far as technical specifications go, the Rubicon 392 packs a lot into its boxy form. You get, of course, a 6.4-liter V8 that generates 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. With the Rubicon trim comes with a Dana 44 full-float solid rear axle, a sway bar that can disconnect electronically, and the all-important Tru-Lok front and rear differential lockers. The Rubicon 392 comes with Jeep's Xtreme 35 package which includes a 1.5 inch lift and 35 inch tires over the non-V8 powered Rubicon's standard 33 inch tires. It's also important to note that the Rubicon 392's transfer case does not include a two-wheel drive mode, and so it's in permanent four-wheel drive.
The 392 that I drove was fitted with an optional Warn winch (more on that later) and finished in Firecracker Red, a color that can likely be seen from low-orbit. Standard for 2024 Wranglers of all shapes and sizes is a UConnect 5 infotainment system and a 12.3-inch touchscreen, which to its benefit, was very easy to read even in the harsh sun and when I was briefly lost in the splendor of nature during the drive.
Wrangler 4xe: I start to understand
If the Wrangler 392 is a Jeep that has slicked back hair, wears a leather jacket, owns a switchblade, and likes to skulk by a jukebox, the plug-in hybrid 4xe variant is a Wrangler that went to college and graduated with a master's in engineering. The difference is so stark, it's hard to believe both vehicles are Wranglers. Everything from the instrument cluster to the graphics package is different than its V8-powered brethren.
The 4xe utilizes a hybrid drivetrain that consists of a turbocharged 2-liter inline four cylinder engine and a 134 horsepower integrated transmission traction electric motor. On batteries alone, it can drive a total of 21 miles before the gas engine kicks in. Saying that, I never tried to drive on batteries alone as the charge indicator always hovered around one percent.
After lunch I hopped behind the wheel of a Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and followed a guide to go rock crawling through the wilds of Sand Hollow State Park. And although the 4xe performed admirably on pavement, certainly without the dramatic flair of the 392 howling, it was on rocks and in the sand that the Rubicon 4xe really shined.
Using a Jeep as it was intended
Prior to a little over a week ago, I had never been rock crawling, much less off-roading in my life. I had gotten my dad's truck stuck in the mud, but my driving excursions have been decidedly land-based. The Rubicon 4xe that I was piloting performed flawlessly through the course that was plotted for me and other journalists. It glided through sand like a big red metal fish and it scampered over rocks and climbed over stone like they weren't there.
I have a suspicion that the electric AC traction motors, combined with four-wheel low gearing, a disconnected sway bar, and locking rear differential helped the Jeep perform well over you average lifted truck. I picked a Jeep that had the doors removed which ended up being a benefit instead of a hindrance, as I could see the placement of my wheels along narrow ledges and climbs.
It was during rock crawling that Jeep gathered us around another Rubicon 4xe that had its winch cable wrapped around an off-road buggy down in a valley. The Wrangler 4xe pulled the roughly 5,000 pound buggy up out of the sand with little fanfare or perceived strain. The winch in particular was a factory-installed 8,000 pound capacity winch from Warn. On Rubicon X models, the winch is a $1,999 option and carries with it all of the warranty of factory equipment. For your average driver, a winch might not seem like a sensible option, even if it does look cool. But to serious off-roaders, a beefy winch can mean the difference between getting stuck in the mud and freedom.
Ancillary Jeep duties
With rock crawling over, I had my pick of Jeeps to try out. Parked by itself in the middle of a dusty parking lot was a 3.6-liter V6 powered Rubicon X (MSRP $58,895) connected to a nearly 5,000 pound Airstream trailer. I had also never towed anything more than a few feet, so I was excited try my hand at navigating with an extra 25 or so feet behind me. The Wrangler is rated to tow 5,000 pounds and over the 15 miles I drove with the trailer in tow, it used every bit of that capacity. Onn stretches of flat pavement, towing was undramatically easy. However, the 285 horsepower V6 jumped to 5,000 rpm and howled as I climbed any sort of hill, and Sand Hollows' proximity to a lot of mountains ensured that it was a regular occurrence.
Still, the Rubicon was certainly capable of towing, although it likely wouldn't be very wise to push it past advertised capacities. That can also apply to just about anything in your daily life, much less a bright red Jeep towing an Airstream.
The very last Wrangler I drove was the High Altitude 4xe (MSRP $66,995). After a day in the hot sun driving Jeeps with huge V8s or through the rocks and canyons, the relatively quiet and well-appointed interior of the High Altitude helped me decompress over the sensory overload that preceded.
When can you get one, and should you?
Over the course of the trip, I drove four different Jeep Wranglers, most of which were Rubicons: the howling affront to decency that is the Rubicon 392, the rational and capable Rubicon 4xe, the V6-powered Rubicon, and the luxo-trimmed High Altitude 4xe. I was not a Jeep detractor before this trip by any means, But I didn't always understand the appeal of Wranglers.
Now, after using a 2024 Wrangler in a way that Jeep intended it to be used, I think I have acquired a little bit of insight into the world of "Jeep Things." Although, I still may need some convincing over the proper placement of "Salt Life" decals and tacky bumper stickers (in the trash).
The 2024 Jeep Wrangler starts at $31,895 for the two-door Sport model, and culminates in the $87,595 Rubicon 392. Prices do not include a $1,795 destination charge. 2024 models are slated to arrive in dealerships in the United States this summer.