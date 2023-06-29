2024 Jeep Wrangler First Drive: A Crash Course In 392 To 4xe

First, a confession: prior to driving the 2024 model, I had never driven a Jeep before, much less a Wrangler. And to most automotive fans, that can seem like heresy of the highest order. After all, the Jeep Wrangler is one of the most recognizable and celebrated vehicles to ever exist. The Wrangler is part of the automotive pantheon of greats right next to the Volkswagen Beetle, Ford Mustang, and Porsche 911. Enzo Ferrari even called the original World War II Willys MB Jeep "America's only sportscar." That's high praise. So when I was given the opportunity to correct my automotive wrongs and drive a Wrangler, I jumped at the chance.

For that, Jeep and Stellantis brought me out to St. George, Utah, where the fleet of MY24 Wranglers had been gathered for duty. Over the course of my stay in the magical land of Washington County, Utah, I drove several distinct flavors of the newest 2024 Jeep Wrangler, each Jeepier than the last. There's a long-running saying among Jeep owners that has been plastered on all manner of bumper stickers and T-Shirts: "It's a Jeep thing, you wouldn't understand." After a few hours behind the wheel of the latest and greatest Wrangler, I think I may have gained an inkling of understanding.