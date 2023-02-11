Here's What Made The Willys MB Jeep The Ultimate Off-Road Machine

In 2023, there are plenty of fantastic off-roaders on the market. Toyota has the 4Runner, Land Cruiser, and Tacoma. Ford makes the wickedly fast Raptor. And Chevrolet offers the Trail Boss variant of the Silverado pickup. But the grandfather of them all is Jeep and its classic boxy 4x4, the Wrangler. Technology has made the Wrangler better over the decades, but aesthetically, the design hasn't changed very much. From its inception in the late 1980s, there are several mainstays with the Wrangler: you can take the doors off, it's shaped like a cube, and it can go just about anywhere wheeled transportation will allow.

Before the Wrangler, there was the CJ series of Jeeps that were made in the 1940s through the 1980s. That series was made by a wide array of manufacturers as Jeep was bought and sold many times over the course of the its history. But the most best-known of these manufacturers were Willys-Overland, Kaiser, and American Motors (via SiloDrome). Years before the CJ became a symbol of off-road freedom, the Willys MB became the symbol for freedom across the globe.