2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R's Fuel Economy Ratings Leave Something To Be Desired

To put it lightly, the Raptor R gets terrible fuel economy. According to the EPA, the uber-Raptor gets a combined 12 mpg. That's it. If you decide to drive the Raptor R in the city (why would you want to?), that drops to 10 mpg. That means it isn't outside the realm of possibility to get single digit fuel economy if you're really putting the pedal to the metal and making those 700 horses earn their keep.

10 mpg was relatively normal 50 years ago when most cars had giant V8s, and gasoline was of a lower quality, but that's absolutely unheard of in 2022 when EVs are gaining ground. It's worth noting that Ford is the same company that makes the F-150 Lightning, one of the first serious EV trucks. For comparison: A Bugatti Chiron hypercar has an 8-liter, 16-cylinder engine, makes well over 1,000 horsepower, and has four turbochargers and that manage to get 11 combined miles per gallon, according to the EPA. To be fair to Ford, the Ram TRX is another 700-horsepower supercharged truck where designers threw tact out the window, and that vehicle also gets 12 mpg.

While the Raptor R may be the perfect truck for driving like a maniac in the desert, it is perhaps the worst possible vehicle available for the fuel-conscious consumer.