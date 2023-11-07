2025 Ram 1500 Drops HEMI As Pickup Pairs New Twin-Turbo With More Technology & Luxury
It's all change for a truck icon, and the 2025 Ram 1500 is about to leave some HEMI fans with some serious questions. The newest version of the pickup has been unveiled, and it debuts alongside Ram's equally-fresh "Hurricane" engine family. Gone is the HEMI mainstay of the 1500 lineup, replaced by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight six.
In fact, there'll be two versions of that Hurricane engine: The standard model will be rated at 420 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque, Ram says, while the 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output will bump those numbers up to 540 horsepower and 521 pound-feet of torque.
That's 145 horsepower and 110 pound-feet more from the High Output version than the HEMI it replaces, which is one of the reasons Ram is predicting 1500 fans won't be too disappointed with the switch. The Hurricane family also promises to be more economical, though we'll have to wait until closer to launch to find out specifics there. Nonetheless, a maximum towing capacity of 11,580 pounds — and maximum payload of 2,300 pounds — can't be dismissed.
A more capable, efficient, tech-savvy truck
"Some customers are going to be upset that you don't have a HEMI in here," Tim Kuniskis, RAM brand CEO, said of the 2025 Ram 1500, "but this thing flat out outperforms the HEMI you have today."
The new engines will be paired with the familiar TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, and a choice of 4x2 or 4x4 drive. Ram will also offer open and limited-slip differentials, an electronic locking rear differential, and a pick of three axle ratios — 3.21, 3.55, or 3.92 — balancing economy and capability.
Standard is the double wishbone front suspension, and five-link solid rear axle with variable rate coil springs. Ram will offer four-corner air suspension as an option, with active leveling and a choice of five different ride heights. The 2025 Ram 1500 will support up to 24 inches of water fording, the automaker says.
Weaving it all together behind the scenes will be a new electrical architecture, which Ram says will be more capable, more secure, and open the door to broader OTA (over-the-air) software updates over the lifespan of the truck. That'll also support new driver-assistance tech; including optional Level 2 Hands-Free Active Drive Assist, which will use driver attention monitoring to offer hands-off-wheel assisted driving on select, pre-mapped highways — including lane changes and stop/go traffic automatic resume.
Truck gadgets galore
That's not the only set of new talents for what chief vehicle engineer Gloria Trothen describes as "the most technologically advanced Ram 1500 ever." Park Sense Automated Parking, for instance, will spot suitable openings and steer the pickup in and out. Trailer Hitch Lineup Assist will detect and align to the trailer coupler, taking care of steering while the driver handles speed.
There'll also be Ram digital key, with support for iPhone, Android, and Apple Watch. With that, owners will be able to access the vehicle from their mobile device, start it, and share access with others with a temporary digital key. Ram will include both a traditional key fob and an NFC smart card for a backup. A digital rearview mirror — with switchable glass view — will offer a tow mode from a rear-mounted camera.
Just as practical, an optional power open/close tailgate will support obstacle detection, and remote control via the key fob. RamBox — the truck's lockable bed storage — is available, with a 115 volt outlet. A 1.8 kW power panel in the bed will have two covered outlets; with the Hurricane engine, the inverter can run with the truck in park, while with the base 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 eTorque engine, it'll run while the truck is in motion.
Bolder styling, bigger badges
On the outside, the 2025 Ram 1500 gets bolder styling, with larger and more prominent "RAM" badging, upgraded LED headlamps on higher trims, and a new set of triple-element fog lamps. There'll be eight different versions of the grille, trim depending, while new taillamp cluster designs include LEDs and blind-spot monitoring on some grades.
For model year 2025, Ram is splitting the 1500 lineup into three broad classes. "Core" will be all the mainstream trucks from the Tradesman trim up, while "Luxury" will see more lavish versions offered to reflect bigger expectations (and budgets) among pickup buyers. A flagship 2025 Ram 1500 Tungsten will get an enclosed front bumper and 22-inch wheels with diamond cut and painted finish. New Bighorn/Lone Star models, along with Laramie and Limited Longhorn will also add nicer trim and upgraded wheel options.
One of the big pressing questions for Ram fans has been the future of the now-discontinued 1500 TRX, and on that matter, there's good news and bad. The downside is that Ram's "Sport" category doesn't include an updated TRX. Instead, there's a new 2025 1500 RHO (alongside Warlock and Rebel) that'll use the high-output Hurricane engine.
"TRX, we'll put that name on the shelf for a while," CEO Kuniskis says, "we'll see if we do anything with that in the future." The RHO, though, should have better handling and be less expensive than the current TRX, Kuniskis teases.
A genuinely lavish cabin, trim-depending
Inside, the Tungsten interior will attempt to span work and play. Inspired by tungsten drill bits, it'll have Premium Natura Plus leather seats and suede on the headliner and pillars. There are 24-way premium seats up front with massage, and a leather-wrapped wheel, doors, and console in an Indigo/Sea Salt color scheme.
A 12.3-inch digital cluster and 14.5-inch center touchscreen are standard on the Tungsten trim, with a 23-speaker and 1,228-watt Klipsch audio system, head-up display, and a 10.25-inch passenger display visible only from the front passenger screen. That'll support entertainment and navigation, camera views, and HDMI input from other devices. A dual wireless front charger is standard, as is new dual chrome trim and bespoke carbon fiber.
For the new 2025 Ram 1500 Rebel, meanwhile, there'll be 18-inch wheels and a powder-coated steel bumper on the outside, with dark-finish LED lamps. The inside will echo that with cast metal texture trim with anodized carbon, black onyx sections with machine-finished texture, and a new "tread" effect film accent.
It'll still get the same Uconnect 5 infotainment as the Tungsten enjoys, as part of Ram's push to give all trims an interior tech boost. Models without the bigger 14.5-inch touchscreen will get a 12-inch version that has a higher resolution display than before.
Pricing and availability of the new 2025 Ram 1500 will follow closer to the pickup's arrival in U.S. dealerships. Production is expected to kick off in Q1 2024.