2025 Ram 1500 Drops HEMI As Pickup Pairs New Twin-Turbo With More Technology & Luxury

It's all change for a truck icon, and the 2025 Ram 1500 is about to leave some HEMI fans with some serious questions. The newest version of the pickup has been unveiled, and it debuts alongside Ram's equally-fresh "Hurricane" engine family. Gone is the HEMI mainstay of the 1500 lineup, replaced by a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight six.

In fact, there'll be two versions of that Hurricane engine: The standard model will be rated at 420 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque, Ram says, while the 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output will bump those numbers up to 540 horsepower and 521 pound-feet of torque.

Ram

That's 145 horsepower and 110 pound-feet more from the High Output version than the HEMI it replaces, which is one of the reasons Ram is predicting 1500 fans won't be too disappointed with the switch. The Hurricane family also promises to be more economical, though we'll have to wait until closer to launch to find out specifics there. Nonetheless, a maximum towing capacity of 11,580 pounds — and maximum payload of 2,300 pounds — can't be dismissed.