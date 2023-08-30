It's Game Over For The Ram 1500 TRX, But Its Final Edition Farewell Is Wild
Ever since it debuted in 2020, the Ram 1500 TRX has been a beast of a machine. Powered by a 6.2L Supercharged Hellcat engine, the 2023 Ram 1500 TRX boasts 702 horsepower and 650 torque, bringing it 0-60 mph in five seconds. This unsurprisingly made it one of the fastest full-sized, gas-powered trucks on the market. Understandably, Ram enthusiasts have patiently awaited a 2024 edition of this off-road juggernaut.
To celebrate what Ram calls the truck's "unprecedented run as North America's apex predator," the car manufacturer unveiled the 2024 Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 – Final Edition. This special edition variant was developed to mark the send-off for the popular line of trucks, as the current-generation 1500 TRX is concluding production at the end of 2023.
The Final Edition will land in the fourth quarter of this year, but retailing for $117,625, this is no cheap truck. It will also likely be hard to obtain at its production limit of 4,000. What comes with the special edition, and is it worth the price?
A must buy for TRX superfans?
The Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 – Final Edition does not feature a new powertrain, but it does bring some new colors and premium features. You can pick up the Ram 1500 TRX Final Edition in eight exterior colors, three of which can only be found on this model. The exclusive colors are Night Edge Blue, Delmonico Red, and Harvest Sunrise. Additionally, this edition features Satin Titanium bead-lock wheels and a matching bed decal and hood badge.
Its interior also comes with some notable upgrades. For example, the dashboard features Patina stitching, and the seats are embroidered with a TRX logo. A unique cluster splash screen, passenger-side TRX dashboard badge, carbon fiber instrument panel, and Triaxle-suede door panel inserts are also included. There's also a special plaque with the production line number of the vehicle.
On the tech side, Ram threw in a 19-speaker Harmon Kardon premium sound system, a digital rearview mirror, and a heads-up display. Its safety features include blind-spot and cross-path detection, in addition to ParkSense technology.
Although this will undoubtedly be a sad day for fans of this truck line, the manufacturer notes that this is "not the end of TRX's store," and that new information about the line will be revealed later. You could always opt for the alternative in the game-changing electric Ram 1500 REV.