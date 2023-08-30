It's Game Over For The Ram 1500 TRX, But Its Final Edition Farewell Is Wild

Ever since it debuted in 2020, the Ram 1500 TRX has been a beast of a machine. Powered by a 6.2L Supercharged Hellcat engine, the 2023 Ram 1500 TRX boasts 702 horsepower and 650 torque, bringing it 0-60 mph in five seconds. This unsurprisingly made it one of the fastest full-sized, gas-powered trucks on the market. Understandably, Ram enthusiasts have patiently awaited a 2024 edition of this off-road juggernaut.

To celebrate what Ram calls the truck's "unprecedented run as North America's apex predator," the car manufacturer unveiled the 2024 Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 – Final Edition. This special edition variant was developed to mark the send-off for the popular line of trucks, as the current-generation 1500 TRX is concluding production at the end of 2023.

The Final Edition will land in the fourth quarter of this year, but retailing for $117,625, this is no cheap truck. It will also likely be hard to obtain at its production limit of 4,000. What comes with the special edition, and is it worth the price?