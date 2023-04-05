2025 Ram 1500 REV Electric Truck Range, Payload And Power Revealed
Ram is launching a long-range rival to the popular Ford F-150 Lightning as the 2025 Ram 1500 goes all-electric. The company's newly released specs add to the information we have about the upcoming truck, and confirm rumors that it is aiming to outdo rivals Ford and Chevrolet in pretty much every department.
The battery-powered pickup gets an impressive 350 miles of range if you opt for its standard configuration. If you opt for the 229-kilowatt-hour pack, that range goes up to a class-leading 500 miles. It doesn't end there — apparently, details on the Ram 1500 REV XR are coming, and that vehicle will boast a "class-shattering range." The distance the upcoming pickup can drive isn't the only claim Dodge is currently making. If you're in an area with 800-volt DC fast charging, you can cram 100 miles of range back into the battery in as little as 10 minutes.
In terms of raw performance, the truck can go from zero to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds when unladen, cross two-foot deep water without problems, and tow up to 14,000 lbs. Frunk space is another area where the automaker claims to be a class leader. It boasts a roomy 15 cubic feet of storage there. Altogether, you can pile 2,700 lbs onto the truck without causing any issues. That's about the weight of a small car. The motors driving the new electric Ram offer the equivalent of 654 horsepower and 620 lb.-ft. of torque, which again puts this truck at the front of the electric pack.
The Ram 1500 REV includes bi-directional charging
Like the Ford F-150 Lightning, the Ram 1500 REV is going to feature bi-directional charging. This means you can power your house with it during an outage, or really glam up a camping trip. The Ram's huge battery capacity may mean the truck is actually better suited to performing a function that a Ford de facto pioneered. The vehicle itself will be built around Ram's brand-new high-strength steel STLA Frame, which has been designed specifically for the company's full-size EVs. The frame is designed with the battery pack in mind, but still offers frame rail-based protection and has a belly pan designed to cut down drag. The vehicle sits atop a set of 22" rims, with an adjustable air suspension system fitted to ensure the truck performs well in any terrain.
Drivers will also be treated to a full buffet of driver aids. This includes the "Hands-free Active Driving Assist and ParkSense Automated Parking System." The system keeps drivers centered in a lane when cruise control is enabled, with various sensors and cameras placed around the vehicle to make sure it stays in the right spot. You also get other modern conveniences such as charging ports, a touchscreen interface, a passenger screen that allows someone riding along to serve as a co-pilot, and a mess of LED lighting. All in all, the automaker claims the 2025 Ram 1500 is going to be "the most technologically advanced Ram 1500 ever."
How does the Ram 1500 REV compare to the competition?
The Ram 1500 REV has two obvious competitors, though only one of those is currently on the road. The model has been going head-to-head with rival Ford's F-150 for decades, and that rivalry is now continuing in the electric era. The 1500 REV is an almost direct competitor to the F-150 Lightning, Ford's successful electric pickup. We also have to mention Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck, which we may finally see start appearing on the driveways of the company's long-suffering enthusiasts later this year. Chevrolet is also producing an electric version of the Silverado.
The 229 KW version of the Ram 1500 outranges the F-150 and Silverado comfortably. Even the basic edition of the Ram can go 25 miles further than the extended-range F-150. In terms of grunt, it has more horsepower than the F-150 but lags behind both it and the upcoming Silverado in terms of torque. The Silverado also offers more horsepower than the Ram. Despite lagging in the torque department, the Ram can apparently still pull 4,000 pounds more than the lightning.
On paper, the Cybertruck can match the Ram 1500 REV's class-leading range and mass of towing power. It is also significantly faster than the Ram, hitting 60 miles per hour in just 2.9 seconds. Unfortunately, prototypes aside, the Cybertruck only really exists on paper, and the goalposts have moved several times — so we'll have to wait and see. As things stand, the F-150 Lightning is still the only option on the road. However, if all three companies stick to their release schedules, we're in for an interesting year or two in the world of electric trucks.