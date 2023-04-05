2025 Ram 1500 REV Electric Truck Range, Payload And Power Revealed

Ram is launching a long-range rival to the popular Ford F-150 Lightning as the 2025 Ram 1500 goes all-electric. The company's newly released specs add to the information we have about the upcoming truck, and confirm rumors that it is aiming to outdo rivals Ford and Chevrolet in pretty much every department.

The battery-powered pickup gets an impressive 350 miles of range if you opt for its standard configuration. If you opt for the 229-kilowatt-hour pack, that range goes up to a class-leading 500 miles. It doesn't end there — apparently, details on the Ram 1500 REV XR are coming, and that vehicle will boast a "class-shattering range." The distance the upcoming pickup can drive isn't the only claim Dodge is currently making. If you're in an area with 800-volt DC fast charging, you can cram 100 miles of range back into the battery in as little as 10 minutes.

In terms of raw performance, the truck can go from zero to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds when unladen, cross two-foot deep water without problems, and tow up to 14,000 lbs. Frunk space is another area where the automaker claims to be a class leader. It boasts a roomy 15 cubic feet of storage there. Altogether, you can pile 2,700 lbs onto the truck without causing any issues. That's about the weight of a small car. The motors driving the new electric Ram offer the equivalent of 654 horsepower and 620 lb.-ft. of torque, which again puts this truck at the front of the electric pack.