2025 Dodge Charger Sixpack Keeps Old-School Muscle Alive (And It's Better Than A HEMI)

Dodge may be embracing electrification with the 2024 Charger Daytona, but that doesn't mean internal combustion fans will be left empty-handed. Instead, they'll just have to be patient, with Dodge promising that its all-new electric muscle car will be followed by a second ICE version, the Dodge Charger Sixpack.

Production of the Charger Daytona — the "Daytona" nameplate being saved for electric versions of the muscle car — is set to kick off in mid-2024. Depending on trim, it'll offer as much as 670 horsepower and a 3.3 second 0-60 mph time, enough to shame even the current Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye we first drove back in 2019. However, Dodge is also entirely aware that not everybody is ready (or even able) to go all-electric yet.

The fact that it can offer an alternative is a benefit of the underlying STLA Large platform, which was designed from the outset to be configured for internal combustion, electric, or hybrid drivetrains. Combined with Stellantis' latest Hurricane gas engines, it means a more traditional heart for a next-gen muscle car. Just don't go looking for a V8 HEMI.