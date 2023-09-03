Every Generation Chevy Corvette Ranked Worst To Best

For over 70 years and eight generations, Chevrolet has produced America's best sports car. It began in 1953 with the introduction of a two-seat roadster built with fiberglass body panels and equipped with Chevrolet's reliable Blue Flame inline-six designed to compete with British sports cars. All the production cars were painted Polo White and boasted a red interior. Chevrolet produced 300 Corvettes in 1953 and sold only 183 of them. However, by the end of the C1 generation, sales had improved significantly. In 1962, Chevrolet sold 14,531 Corvettes.

Throughout the following generations, Chevrolet produced some of the best sports cars in the world. But, like all other automakers, a few models, while still remarkable cars, fell short of the Corvette standard of excellence. Over the years, the Corvette evolved from the sports car classification to the "supercar" category. The introduction of the C8 mid-engine model offered a Corvette with a European design that competed with Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche, but at a much lower price point.

Chevrolet celebrated the legendary sports car's 70th birthday in 2023 with the arrival of the C8 generation Corvette Z06 equipped with a 5.5-liter V-8 cranking out 670 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. Here is every generation Chevy Corvette ranked from worst, albeit most of the "worst" Corvettes still outperformed many of its competitors, to best.