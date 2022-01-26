Chevrolet’s 2023 Corvette 70th Anniversary Edition is unexpectedly subtle

Chevrolet is celebrating Corvette’s 70th birthday in 2023. However, the celebrations start today after Chevy announced a Corvette 70th Anniversary Edition package for the C8 Stingray and incoming Corvette Z06. The commemorative package is available in two unique colors (Carbon Flash Metallic with black stripes and White Pearl Metallic Tri-Coat with gray striping) and includes a bevy of unique celebratory trim.

Chevrolet



“Passion for Corvette runs deep at Chevrolet, and this anniversary is extra special because of the excitement and sales success we’ve achieved with the eighth generation of America’s iconic sports car,” said Steve Majoros, vice president of Chevrolet marketing.

The first-gen C1 Corvette debuted in 1953 with a 235 cubic inch inline-six gas engine generating 150 horsepower. It wasn’t until 1963 that the “Stingray” name came to play for the second-gen C2 Corvette coupe with its elegant, tapering rear end and split-rear window design, the latter exclusive to 1963 models only.

Of course, we all know the current C8 is the first rear-engine variant in Corvette’s history, but Chevy’s been experimenting with mid and rear-engine layouts since 1959. Despite the performance limitations of its front-engine platform that continued until the C7 model (produced from 2014 to 2019), the Corvette remains a formidable supercar-baiter, most especially the C7 ZR1 with a 755-horsepower LT5 V8 motor.

All Corvette 70th Anniversary Edition variants receive bespoke wheel designs with commemorative center caps. The Stingray and Z06 get their unique rims, while both share the same dark finish with red striping. Meanwhile, red brake calipers, a rear bumper protector and trunk cover, 70th Anniversary exterior badging, and a custom luggage set with red stitching are standard, too.

Of course, the interior gets its fair share of the 70-year revelry. Two-tone leather GT2 or Competition Sport seats with red stitching and 70th-anniversary logos are part of the package, while red seatbelts and premium microfiber trim are on the tiller and seat inserts. In addition, 2023 Corvettes without the 70th Anniversary Package will get an interior plaque on the center speaker grille and a nifty graphic on the lower rear window.

Chevy’s first-ever production Corvette Z06 with VIN 001 will come standard with the 70th Anniversary Edition package. It will hit the auction block at Barret-Jackson Scottsdale on January 29, 2022. All proceeds will benefit Operation Homefront, a nonprofit organization that helps military families during these trying times.

The 70th Anniversary Edition Package is available to the coupe and convertible variants of the 2023 Corvette Stingray 3LT and Corvette Z06 3LZ. Pricing remains forthcoming, but you can start fiddling with the Z06 configurator to start making your dream a reality.