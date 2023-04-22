Everything Chevy Fans Should Know About The C3 Corvette

The third-generation Corvette, now known as the C3, has the distinguished honor of the longest production run of any Corvette to date. Offered between the model years 1968 and 1982, more than 540,000 Corvettes were sold. It all started with a mid-engine concept car called the Mako Shark II in the mid-1960s.

Once a front-engine layout was settled upon, the production car was remarkably similar to the concept car, stunning the public with swoopy Coke bottle styling. Retractable headlights and windshield wipers helped create a sleek, uncluttered look that lived up to its "Stingray" moniker — now spelled as one word instead of "Sting Ray" like the C2 Corvette.

Initially, the C3 Corvette was offered as both a coupe and convertible. However, coupe drivers could also enjoy topless motoring, because the C3 was the first mass-produced vehicle to have removable roof panels, aka T-Tops. In early years, the C3 coupe's rear window was also removable, enhancing the open-air driving experience.

Although the Corvette's body and interior were all-new for 1968, the chassis and engine lineup were carried over virtually unchanged from the 1963-1967 C2 Corvette. Being that the C2 already had independent rear suspension and four-wheel disc brakes, there was little to improve upon except for the optional automatic transmission, which increased from two forward speeds to three. Engine choices included a couple "small block" 327 cubic inch V8s, as well as numerous powerful 427 cubic inch V8 "big blocks," cranking out up to 435 horsepower.