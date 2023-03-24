5 Special Edition Chevy Corvettes That Will Always Turn Heads

After WWII, soldiers returned home with a new interest in sporty roadsters like the ones they saw and experienced while stationed overseas in Europe. Chevrolet's response was the "Corvette" — reportedly named after a fast, compact war ship. Introduced in 1953, the 'Vette has been produced continuously even since, celebrating its 70th birthday this year.

Over the years, Chevrolet stuck to a consistent formula of a powerful V8 engine (except for the earliest years) wrapped in a stylish fiberglass body, all for a relatively affordable price. But every so often, Chevrolet goes off script with a special edition Corvette. The reasons vary from homologating an engine for motorsports, marking the end of an era, celebrating a milestone anniversary, or participating in a famous racing series.

With literally dozens of limited production Corvettes to choose from — ranging from mild to wild — here are five with striking visuals and performance that are guaranteed to turn heads, now and into the future.