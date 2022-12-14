The True Story Of How The Corvette Was Banned For Being Too Fast
Every sport has a little touch of the absurd. Until 2015, if a college basketball player dared to dunk the ball before play began, the opposing team would start the game 1 point ahead. In baseball, if a player catches a fly ball in their hat, not only is the batter not out, they're eligible to advance three bases. Mixed martial arts famously forbids the 12-6 elbow, disallowing a blow that's perfectly vertical, but letting it ride if it's canted even one degree to the left or right.
By comparison, banning a racecar for going too fast and winning too much... well, that's still pretty wild.
Such was the fate of the C4 Corvette, however. In the high and far-off days of the mid-eighties, the C4 Corvette ran up an unprecedented run of wins in stock-car racing. What followed was a complex interplay of rules, international expectations, and racetrack politics that eventually led to the car's removal from the competition. Here's how it went down.
Calm like a bomb
Upon its debut in 1984, the C4 Corvette hit racetracks and streets alike with all the impact of its namesake explosive. Its wheelhouse was SCCA Showroom Stock GT racing, where it dominated every race it entered. Hagerty quotes racing school owner John Powell: "The Corvette beat Porsche 29–0 from 1985 to 1987."
At that point, for lack of a more charitable way of putting it, Porsche and other carmakers threatened to take their proverbial ball and go home. Most were well-established racing marques in Europe and elsewhere. They didn't need American stock-car racing as part of their business model, least of all with an American thoroughbred blowing them off the podium (via Yahoo Autos).
In fairness to Porsche and the rest, the threatened withdrawal may have been bad sportsmanship, but it was smart business. As Hagerty notes, crowd size was down and advertisers were less interested in SCCA races — all because one model was virtually guaranteed to win. In response to those pressures, SCCA removed the C4 Corvette from competition after the 1987 series.
All was not lost for fans of the 'Vette, however. The race sponsor found a happy medium with one of its winningest models when the team behind the C4 founded the Corvette Challenge, a race that was entirely C4s. SCCA signed on, sponsors bought in, and two seasons of Vette-only competition ensued. The Corvette Challenge even ran on ESPN for a time, supporting big-ticket Trans-Am and CART races.