The True Story Of How The Corvette Was Banned For Being Too Fast

Every sport has a little touch of the absurd. Until 2015, if a college basketball player dared to dunk the ball before play began, the opposing team would start the game 1 point ahead. In baseball, if a player catches a fly ball in their hat, not only is the batter not out, they're eligible to advance three bases. Mixed martial arts famously forbids the 12-6 elbow, disallowing a blow that's perfectly vertical, but letting it ride if it's canted even one degree to the left or right.

By comparison, banning a racecar for going too fast and winning too much... well, that's still pretty wild.

Such was the fate of the C4 Corvette, however. In the high and far-off days of the mid-eighties, the C4 Corvette ran up an unprecedented run of wins in stock-car racing. What followed was a complex interplay of rules, international expectations, and racetrack politics that eventually led to the car's removal from the competition. Here's how it went down.