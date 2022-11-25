You Can Buy A Brand New 1963 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport, But It Isn't Cheap

The 1963 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport is possibly the rarest and most desirable iteration of America's homegrown sports car. However, finding one for sale is virtually impossible, as, according to HotCars, only five 1963 Corvette Grand Sports were ever produced. Motor Trend claims a genuine Corvette Grand Sport would easily fetch upward of $8 million in an auction, but private owners have no interest in parting with their unicorn Vettes, and it's not hard to fathom why.

When the C2 Corvette debuted in 1963, then-chief engineer Zora Arkus-Duntov purposely injected some racing DNA into the car's engineering and design. The plan was to build a sports car that went head-on with European grand touring sports cars of the same era, like the Jaguar E-Type, Ferrari 250 GTO, and the Aston Martin DB5. Moreover, Arkus-Duntov had plans to conquer the endurance racing world, particularly the GT class, in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. After building five Corvette Grand Sport production-intent prototypes, the big bosses at General Motors canceled the project and left Arkus-Duntov hanging by a thread.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

What happened to the five Corvette Grand Sports? Upon learning of GM's intent to eradicate all five cars, Arkus-Duntov sold the vehicles to private buyers (per the Auto Heritage Foundation), who went on to compete with their decommissioned Grand Sports in racing events.