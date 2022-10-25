Jaguar E-Type Electric Car Conversion Gives 60s Icon A Tesla Upgrade

Looking for an eco-friendly, high-tech daily driver with classic midcentury style? ECD Automotive Design may have the right ride for you, assuming you've got the budget for it. Based in Kissimmee, Florida, the restoration specialist just took delivery of its first three Jaguar E-Type sports cars, that are set to be reimagine with zero-emissions drivetrains. ECD, self-described as "the world's leading luxury restomod company," starts with British classics but, as well as offering to restore them exactly to the spec of the originals, also offers a service that pairs classic looks on top of a thoroughly modern drivetrain.

The Jaguar E-Type (or XK-E for American readers) likely needs no introduction. Built from 1961 to 1974, the E-Type was one of the most popular and beloved sports cars of all time. Even Enzo Ferrari allegedly called the E-Type the most beautiful car ever made. Getting a piece of that heritage these days is a challenge: even setting aside the Herculean task of finding an E-Type that still runs and drives, per SportsCarMarket a pristine 1961 E-Type could sell in the neighborhood of $327,000.