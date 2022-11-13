Facts Every Car Fan Should Know About The 1967 Chevy Camaro

In 1967, Chevrolet unleashed its pony car on the public, creating an automotive legend that would endure, with a short hiatus, until today. It came out at a time when manufacturers were in an unofficial horsepower war, with each company raising the level of brinksmanship through the release of increasingly larger and more powerful engines. A decade before, only a few choice model cars received engines rated at 300 or more horsepower, but, by 1967, 300 had begun to be almost commonplace. Furthermore, large displacement engines, sometimes known as big blocks, started showing up in high-performance models with a lot of horsepower and a huge amount of torque.

While the Camaro shared many characteristics of the Mustang, it was still a completely unique car that has since garnered a loyal fan base. Shortly after showing up in dealer showrooms, Camaros also showed up on the track, proving to be capable race cars, winning many checkered flags in its first year out, often beating rivals from Ford and Chrysler. It helped that 1967 was also a good year for sports car development since it preceded the days of adhering to federal guidelines for emissions and safety. While automakers have come a long way since then, the cars of the late '60s, such as the '67 Camaro, are fine examples of what they could do with a pencil and a slide rule in creating an excellent automobile. Though most gearheads likely know plenty about the 1967 Camaro, these are some facts every fan of the car should know.