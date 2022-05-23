This 1965 Indy Car Just Sold For Over $2 Million Dollars. Here's What Makes It So Special

At the Mecum Indy 2022 auction, a 1965 Ford Brawner Hawk Indy Car fetched a whopping $2.2 million, riding high on the championship credentials of its famed driver. Driven by Mario Gabriele Andretti, one of the most successful American drivers to ever grace the track, the "Dean Van Lines Special" vehicle up for grabs at the auction event already had high odds of scoring a handsome sale price.

But what makes the car truly special is the fact that Andretti scored successive victories in this vehicle at the Indy Car Championships in 1965 and 1966. In total, the Ford machine powered by its 255 CI DOHC V-8 engine helped Andretti rake up a total of nine wins in the Indy Car competition, which included dual triumphs at Milwaukee and the Indianapolis Raceway Park, among others. It's also the car in which Andretti scored his first Indy Car victory at the Hoosier Grand Prix in 1965.

Built on the chassis of a 1964 Brabham, the Ford machine's core elements include 75-gallon fuel cells living inside aluminum sidepods, a 2-speed manual transmission, 15-inch magnesium wheels by Halibrand, and a Hilborn fuel injection system married to a white-and-blue exterior. The two-time championship-winning car was restored by none other than Ray Evernham, an avid car collector, who also featured it on his TV show AmeriCarna.