A Closer Look At The IROC-Z: Chevy's Standout Camaro

Few things from the 1980s are as cool as the IROC-Z Camaro, a car that came along at a time of expanding technology and huge shoulder pads. Pastel colors were in, but the hippies were out, all while Huey Lewis was on the radio and TV had us all asking "Who's The Boss?" It was during this time that Chevrolet brought us a version of the Camaro that has come to be an iconic symbol of the decade. Car styling was changing, adopting more straight edges and the creeping influence of the Euro look. The Camaro exemplifies all these changes and remains unmistakable to this day.

Throughout the time Chevrolet offered the third-generation Camaro, it was offered with a range of option packages that came with everything from a lowly 4-cylinder –- the infamous Iron Duke –- to the legendary small block Chevy V8. The new car was aerodynamic, sporty, and sleek, with those in the know opting for the IROC-Z Camaro. It was the top-of-the-line Camaro at the time and anyone who showed up in one was certifiably cool. Incidentally, that person had an extremely high chance of having a mullet, so make of that what you will. Haircuts aside, the IROC-Z was a great car then, and it is still a great car today.

Since it has been a while since any of them were found in a Chevrolet showroom, here is a closer look at the IROC-Z — the 1980s epitome of cool.