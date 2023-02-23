The Top 5 Greatest Engines Ever Put In The Corvette, Ranked

With the introduction of the all-new fourth-generation C4 Corvette in 1984, Chevrolet made great strides in handling, technology, and comfort versus the aging C3 that it replaced. Unfortunately, it was still paired with Chevy's infamous "cross-fire" throttle body fuel-injected L83 engine that produced just 205 horsepower and 290 pound-feet of torque. To add insult to injury, the L83 was as difficult to maintain as it was gutless, quickly earning the nickname "cease-fire!"

That all changed in 1985 when Chevrolet unveiled its L98 5.7-liter (350 cubic inch) V8. The L98 had a small bump in compression ratio versus the outgoing L83, but the big news was the tuned-port fuel injection setup with its paired intake runners and an individual injector for each cylinder. All of a sudden, the C3's output jumped to 230 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque, which was enough to hustle it down a quarter-mile drag strip in the 14-second range, something which hadn't been possible since the early 1970s.

While hardly the most radical engine on this list, the L98 deserves recognition for lifting the Corvette from its Malaise-era doldrums. The L98 remained the Corvette's base engine until it was replaced with the LT1 in 1992.