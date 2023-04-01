12 Classic American Cars That Are A Total Waste Of Money

The history of the American automobile is full of innovation, creativity, and state-of-the-art engineering and technology. Although many excellent vehicles are designed and produced outside the U.S., American cars seem to have their own unique character, driven by the demands of the buying public. Many of the cars built with high-quality materials and groundbreaking features become classics, maintaining their value for years and in some cases selling for many times their original MSRP. Rare and iconic sports and muscle cars such as the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Charger and Challenger, and Chevrolet Corvette are some of the most sought-after American classic cars by collectors and enthusiasts.

However, at times, American automakers have produced some of the industry's least innovative, problem-ridden, unreliable, maintenance nightmares. In some cases, the models suffer from a poor design with hideous styling, a propensity to rust, and substandard build quality. Some traditional high-performance cars became victims of the 1970s U.S. government strict environmental emissions mandates, losing the power that once made them great. Although a few classic cars with a history of high maintenance or poor performance still fetch a high resale price, often due to low original production and current limited availability, most are a poor investment. Either the maintenance expense is exorbitant, the value depreciates with time, or a combination of both makes them a total waste of money.