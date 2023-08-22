Every Porsche 911 Generation Ranked Worst To Best

The Porsche 911 has evolved over 60 years from the Porsche 356 introduced in 1963 and its humble roots as the descendant of Ferdinand Porsche's first Volkswagen to the current 992 models, engineering masterpieces loaded with modern technology. For eight generations, the 911 has been the high-performance sports car benchmark by which all others are measured. While the basic 911 shape has remained constant, the 911 has undergone countless updates keeping it at the forefront of automobile technology and performance.

Many Porsche production car innovations came from its special edition series and racing experience. Some of these include:

Turbocharging: Porsche was a forerunner in adapting the turbocharger to various driving states. The automaker implemented exhaust-side charge pressure control as an alternative to more conventional intake-side control. It recently patented an even more powerful and efficient turbocharger.

Internally ventilated disc brakes: In 1966, Porsche introduced internally ventilated discs to the 911 S to improve braking stability and efficiency at high speeds.

All-wheel drive (AWD): With experience from the Type 959 featuring innovative technology such as an active suspension and a sequential twin-turbocharged engine, Porsche implemented all-wheel drive in its production 911 in 1988.

Seven-speed manual gearbox and PDK (Porsche Doppelkupplung) transmission: The double-clutch transmission provides both smooth and sporty shifting.

Here's how the eight generations of the Porsche 911 rank, from worst to best (although even the worst generations outclassed most other high-performance cars on the market at the time).